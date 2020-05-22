Malaga’s treasured Picasso Museum on Spain’s Costa del Sol to reopen its doors to public on May 26

Malaga’s Picasso Museum plans to reopen its doors to the public on May 26 after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IT will also launch its latest exhibition – its renovated permanent collection on June 1, which was originally scheduled for March 30. Finally, from June 1 art lovers will be able to check out the museum’s revised permanent collection, entitled: “Dialogue with Picasso: Collection 2020-2023, comprising around 120 works from the artist.

Until then, visitors can check out the temporary exhibition, Genealogies of Art/History of Art as a Visual Art, free of charge, until May 31, according to the Museum. This collection comprises artwork from Pablo Picasso, Constantin Brancusi, Paul Cézanne, Robert Delaunay, Max Ernst, Alberto Giacometti, Juan Gris, Vasily Kandinsky, Fernand Léger, El Lissitzky, Kazimir Malevich, Franz Marc, Henri Matisse, Piet Mondrian, Georges Braque, Paul Klee, Henry Moore, amongst others.

The Picasso Museum will open every day between 10am and 7pm, with the ticket office closing half an hour earlier at 6.30pm. However, the museum advises guests to book tickets online through its web page www.museopicasso.org.