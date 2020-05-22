Major investment in Vera street improvements on Spain’s Costa Almeria

VERA council has announced a €400,000 investment in two projects for improvements to some 20 streets in the town and on the coastal strip.
The works will involve just resurfacing on some roads and a complete remodelling of others.
“The surface of many streets is in many cases more than 40 years old, and is in a very poor state of conservation, with potholes and cracks”, explained Infrastructure councillor Alfonso Garcia.
“Maintenance works on these is not sufficient.”
One of the streets set for major reforms is Calle Ingeniero Jose Moreno Jorge, which is in a particularly bad state, the council said.
The improvements will include constructing new and wider pavements where they already exist to make it safer for pedestrians.