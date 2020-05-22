Later opening hours for bar, restaurant and hotel terraces in Alicante on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Alicante City Council has approved an extension of opening hours for bar, restaurants and hotel terraces, depending on the day of the week.

SUNDAY through to Thursday, establishments can stay open an hour longer, until midnight, and on Friday and Saturday, until 1am.

A statement from the Mayor’s Office states “the decision has been taken after consultations made in this regard to both the central and regional administration and seeks to promote the recovery of the hotel and restaurant activity, generating many jobs in our city”:

The aim is also to “avoid concentrations of people on the terraces at night by having a longer schedule to serve the public”.

Mayor Luis Barcala, said he appreciated “the support the City Council is giving the hotel sector” and the “receptivity to their proposals for the earliest possible restart the path of economic recovery and return the jobs that a sector as important as the hotel and restaurant generate in the city”

The priority remains health security, he said, adding: “Please avoid agglomerations, keep the safety distance and use the mask. This is how we protect each other.”