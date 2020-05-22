JUSTICE FOR AHMAUD ARBERY: Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting also charged with murder of his death

Fifty-year-old William Roddie Bryan, the man who recorded the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery has been arrested and charged with murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

HE is the third person to be charged in connection with Arbery’s death. Arbery, a 25-year-old unarmed black man, was shot and killed while out on a jog in Georgia, back in February, and his shocking murder has caused huge outrage across the US.

Arbery was murdered by 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and his 34-year-old son, Travis, who chased and shot him after spotting him jogging in their neighbourhood. However, no arrests were made for at least two months, until Bryan’s mobile film footage went viral, which showed McMichael and his son confront Arbery before shooting him. They were both arrested on May 9 on charges of murder and aggravated assault after the film footage became public.

Bryan’s video of the shooting was taken from the driver seat of a vehicle, following Arbery as he jogged along a residential street. Although earlier this week, Bryan’s lawyer Kevin Gough, insisted that he was just a “witness to the shooting and did not participate in the horrific killing of this young man,” the police now have evidence otherwise, which led to Bryan’s arrest today.

Arbery’s family’s lawyers commended Bryan’s arrest in a statement, saying: “The family of Ahmaud Arbery was relieved to learn that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken William ‘Roddie’ Bryan into custody. We called for his arrest from the very beginning of this process. His involvement in the murder of Mr. Arbery was obvious to us, to many around the country and after their thorough investigation it was clear to the GBI as well.”

In a Twitter Post, earlier this week, Joe Biden, former vice president and now Democratic nominee, stated: “The video is clear: Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood. My heart goes out to his family, who deserve justice and deserve it now. It is time for a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his murder.”



