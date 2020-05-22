Health and Beauty News: Is your protective mask playing havoc with your skin?

Save your face

FACE masks slow the spread of coronavirus, however, they also create humidity, friction and heat which causes irritation.

Still, the benefit of viral protection outweighs the temporary risks to your skin. Tweaks to your skincare regimen can help prevent and treat mask-induced issues. Avoid wearing makeup beneath a face mask to prevent further occlusion of the pores. Do, however, apply sunscreen, as UVA and UVB rays can penetrate a mask.

One of the most common face mask irritations is acne. Breakouts happen when pressure from the mask traps oil and skin in the pores. Treatments with salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide can be worn under a mask to treat stubborn blemishes.

Pressure to pores can cause folliculitis which occurs when hair follicles become inflamed and infected. Men should leave a small amount of stubble to prevent ingrown hairs. Avoid the temptation to squeeze bumps, as you might push the infection deeper.

Allergic contact dermatitis presents with an itchy, red, flaky rash, often limited to the area of contact. Take breaks from wearing your mask, but only when it is safe to do so.



