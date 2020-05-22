Health and Beauty News: Can your make up products transmit coronavirus?

Makeup measures

THERE are currently no published studies that examine how long the virus can live on or in cosmetic products.

However, studies suggest that the virus can live on plastic surfaces for up to 72 hours. So, plastic makeup tubes, bottles and compacts can be a concern for transmission of the virus.

Given that cosmetics are one of the germiest items we use, there’s no doubt they are subject to contamination. This is especially true of lip products which makes it important to clean and store them carefully.

Mascara, eyeshadow and eyeliner are also at risk, as they interact directly with the eye area. This makes it important to approach eye makeup products of all kinds with caution, and leave them at home if possible.

If you have been sick or suffered from symptoms of COVID-19, then you must throw away all cosmetics that have been used.

If you have fully recovered from COVID-19 and want to practice better hygiene habits going forward take the time to disinfect your products daily in order to decrease your risk for contamination.



