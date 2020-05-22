EXCLUSIVE: Estepona pharmacist tells of how he has coped during the coronavirus crisis on the Costa del Sol

EURO Weekly News spoke exclusively to pharmacist Borja Casado who is the owner and manager of Farmacia Paraiso Estepona.

His pharmacy has been open throughout the coronavirus crisis seven days a week for twelve hours a day. Borja and his team have worked through people’s panic and worries to bring the best advice and set their customer’s minds at ease with their positive and comforting attitude.

Of course, they suffered supply issues at times “We realised that we were running out of masks so I managed to sign a contract with a good supplier to keep us in stock. We sold 20,000 masks in two months”, said Borja.

The pharmacy was kept up to date with constant information from colleagues and the government “We give recommendations. Our goal is to prevent the coronavirus and to help people boost their immune system to fight it off.”

Borja wanted to show his gratitude, “Thank you to our customers for being respectful when they were nervous or unsure. There is no need to panic, please take all precautions and keep a good immune system.” He added, “We are very advanced in our treatment and I am sure Spain will have the vaccination soon.”