Calpe Town Hall makes a smart decision and is taking steps to become a Smart Tourism Destination

CALPE has renewed its tourism website in order to become a Smart Tourism Destination.

This is the first of the ‘Revitalise Calpe’ projects in the municipality’s Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Strategy (EDUSI) programme which is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (FEDER).

The new website is very similar in design and content to its predecessor, the town hall’s Tourism department explained, but differs in allowing interconnections with other platforms that Calpe will be creating in its role as a Smart Tourism Destination.

This includes a specific tourism app that will soon be making its debut, the department revealed.

Launching this web was a necessary step in offering tourists all the services that are associated with a Smart Tourism Destination, it said. This includes immediate information on users’ mobile phones giving details of the location they are visiting at that moment.

The new website will also benefit Calpe’s Tourism department itself and help to streamline the way it is run, as it will provide far more information regarding tourists’ concerns as well as peak hours and the most sought-after resources.



