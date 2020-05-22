BREAKING NEWS: PLANE CRASHES IN PAKISTANI RESIDENTIAL AREA WITH OVER 100 ONBOARD

NEWS has just come in of a devasting plane crash in Karachi, Pakistan.

A Pakistani Airlines Airbus A320 crashed into a residential area in Pakistan at around 2.45pm local time.

The plane had taken off earlier from Lahore Airport, police and ambulance services were quickly at the scene which was chaotic as residents were covered in the rubble with thick black smoke billowing into the air, some were seen to be choking and finding it hard to breathe – probably due to aviation fuel fumes.

Rescue efforts were being hampered by the fact it is Ramadam and most people were in their homes close to the crash.

-- Advertisement --

More details to follow.