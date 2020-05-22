Bars in Spain’s Benidorm agree with Oxford Professor that Pubs could open now ‘without risking’ coronavirus spread

Bar owners in Benidorm are pushing to re-open to their full extent as a University of Oxford professor, Sunetra Gupta, claims there is a “strong possibility” pubs and restaurants could open fully now without risking a second wave of the coronavirus.

Although a full rush to the last phase of the lockdown is seen by some as a dangerous move an Oxford professor is not so sure we need to be so careful now and bar owners in Spain’s most popular tourist destination, Benidorm, couldn’t agree more.

Benidorm’s tourism department quoted a summer trends report by Trivago showing that Spain topped the list of the most popular holiday destinations for July and August and that Benidorm still remains the top resort choice for UK holidaymakers, welcoming 1.5 million visitors a year. Business owners in Alicante are worried that if the lockdown carries on too long then many holidaymakers will be put off coming to Benidorm.

Rapid Exit

University of Oxford professor Sunetra Gupta, claims there is a “strong possibility” the hospitality sector could open without a spike. The professor of Theoretical Epidemiology also called for a “rapid exit” as the disease is “on its way out”.

Quoting Unherd.com, she said: “The Government’s defence is that this (the Imperial College model) was a plausible worst-case scenario.

“I agree it was a plausible – or at least a possible – worst-case scenario. The question is, should we act on a possible worst-case scenario, given the costs of lockdown?

“It seems to me that, given that the costs of lockdown are mounting, that case is becoming more and more fragile.

“If the bars and restaurants in Benidorm were allowed to open fully then the summer season could yet be saved,” said one local bar owner.



