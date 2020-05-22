Axarquia fire brigades are helping swarming bees to buzz off after spring brought perfect conditions for them

SWARMS of bees are keeping the provincial Consortium of Fire Brigades busy at present.

Their experts, specially-trained in handling bees, are being called in to remove swarms throughout Malaga Province and Axarquia in particular.

These are now a protected species with a ban on the fumigation that would limit their numbers, biologists explained.

There has been particular demand for their services in Velez-Malaga and Rincon de la Victoria although fire brigades have also had to remove swarms in Comares and Alcaucin, Consortium sources said.

Over-average rainfall between the end of March and much of April, coupled with mild temperatures, brought an abundance of flowers and blossom, providing perfect conditions for bees.

The long weeks of lockdown when practically all of the population remained inside their homes also encouraged wildlife to occupy urban spaces that they would normally shun with pollution and greenhouse gases falling by 50 per cent.



