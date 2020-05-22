Arrest for death of seven-year-old in Purchena on Spain’s Costa Almeria

AFTER two months of intense investigations Guardia Civil have now arrested a man over the accidental death of a seven-year-old boy in Purchena.

The little lad died after coming off his mini-motorbike and smashing his head against the wall of a house in a tragic incident back in March.

The suspect, identified as 22-year old ACS, faces charges for negligent homicide and for traffic safety violations.

The Guardia reported that their initial investigations were hampered by a lack of witnesses and evidence, but it eventually emerged that a relative of the victim was involved.

The investigators believe the 22-year-old went into the child on a large motorbike on a very narrow street.

The death of the little boy left local residents shocked and the council declared three days of official mourning for the seven-year-old.

The Guardia has also charged ACS with drugs offences, along with two other individuals, and a 46-year-old for covering up a crime, after a parallel investigation led to the discovery of an active sales point for hashish and marihuana in one of the detainees’ homes.



