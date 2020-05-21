World in Crisis as Second Wave of the Coronavirus in China shows Virus has Mutated

China’s New Outbreak in the North of the country shows Signs the Virus Could Be Changing.

Chinese doctors are reporting seeing the coronavirus manifest differently among patients in its new cluster of cases in the northeast region compared to the original outbreak in Wuhan, suggesting that the pathogen may be changing in unknown ways and complicating efforts to stamp it out.

Patients found in the northern provinces of Jilin and Heilongjiang appear to carry the virus for a longer period of time and DO NOT show a fever or high temperature, making it much more difficult to detect.

“The longer period during which infected patients show no symptoms have created clusters of family infections,” said Qiu Haibo, one of China’s top critical care doctors

Some 46 cases have been reported over the past two weeks spread across three cities — Shulan, Jilin city, and Shengyang — in two provinces, a resurgence of infection that sparked renewed lockdown measures over a region of 100 million people.

World leaders are said to be watching the situation carefully and the WHO is also heavily involved, another second wave is what everyone predicted and could be worse than the first one, that is the worry.

