WATCH: Over a thousand Costa del Sol citizens march rattling pots & pans in protest of Spanish Government’s handling of coronavirus pandemic

Over a thousand Costa del Sol citizens took to the streets of Malaga this evening to march against the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

THE public rattled pots and pans in protest of the Socialist PSOE and Unidas Podemos coalition government’s handling of the pandemic and its strict draconian measures, which they blame for leaving millions unemployed and the economy potentially facing a deep recession.

Public discontent against Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, intensified this week as he secured a fifth State of Alarm lockdown extension until June 7, which according to many is not only unnecessary, but also undemocratic. According to one of the protesters (see clips below), “The government could use other more democratic instruments to contain the pandemic, without resorting to the draconian measures dictated by the State of Alarm.”

-- Advertisement --

Este es el aspecto que presenta la calle Larios a las 20.00 horas. Ahora mismo, resulta imposible mantener la distancia de seguridad de dos metros. Gritos de "unidad nacional". pic.twitter.com/9DmOWNeUwu — Matías Slb (@Matias_slb) May 21, 2020





The protests initially started in Madrid at the beginning of the week, but have since spread throughout the country. As well as protests in Costa del Sol’s Malaga and Marbella, marches were held across the country today, from Barcelona to Cordoba, spurred on by right wing party Vox encouraging the public to take to the streets “to get Sanchez out”. Protests are expected to continue this week.