Tourist Magnets Planned for This Autumn on Spain´s Costa Blanca are Already Being Cancelled

TOURIST magnets of traditional fiestas scheduled for the autumn on Spain´s Costa Blanca are already being cancelled.

The Vega Baja area town of Jacarilla has decided to scrap its annual patron saint fiestas, even though they are due to take place in September.

It´s one of the first autumn outdoor events to be side-lined in the southern Costa Blanca region due to the coronavirus pandemic.

-- Advertisement --

“Celebrations like this where there will be so many people will put lives in danger”, said Jacarilla mayor, Pilar Diaz.

She also confirmed that the annual trade fair and road race have also fallen victim to the current health situation.

On a more positive note, Diaz said that money that was going to be spent on this year´s events will now be transferred to help people hit by the pandemic, as well as carrying out much-needed repairs caused by last autumn´s Gota Fria storms.



