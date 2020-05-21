Tourist Attraction on Spain’s Costa Blanca Finally Gets Much-Needed Makeover

A tourist attraction on Spain’s Costa Blanca is finally getting a much-needed makeover.

WORK on renovating the historic bridge in Rojales, along with the weir and water wheel, has finally restarted after a series of disputes.

The project in the Vega Baja town was put on ice a year ago due to an extra €100,000 that needed to be spent on buying extra granite.

Rojales mayor Antonio Pérez terminated the contract to restore the historic site, leaving local residents frustrated with the situation on a key route in the area.

Another company has picked up the contract which will see a new pavement laid on the bridge, along with adjoining streets.

New granite-covered benches will be supplied as well as improved lighting.

Mayor Pérez said that this was the light at the end of the tunnel for a key project for Rojales.





“We are talking about one of the most unique sites in the whole of the Valencian region, and we need to make these improvements to this historic area, which will then have a positive impact on the local economy and tourism.”

The renovation aims to end the deterioration of the bridge at a total cost of over €500,000 funded by the Valencian Government and Rojales Council.