Teenage Children in Spain’s Costa Blanca South Were Sold Drugs From Flat Close to Playground

TEENAGE children in Spain’s Costa Blanca South were sold drugs from a flat that was close to a playground.

Two Spaniards in the Vega Baja town of Rojales were arrested by Guardia Civil officers for peddling the illegal substances to the youngsters.

A 30-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman even ran a marihuana plantation inside their property which was located above the local post office.

The teenagers would go inside to buy the drugs from the Spanish couple, or deals would be done outside in the street.

The man was denied bail after appearing in front of a judge.