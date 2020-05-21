Spain’s Ministry of Interior Says it Will Only Fine Face Mask Flouters in Cases of Repeated Disobedience

The Ministry of Interior has clarified that it will only be fining resident for not wearing their face masks in the case that they are repeatedly disobeying this new law.

THE mandatory use of masks has now added another layer for police forces to survey and ensure residents comply with. However, the Ministry of Interior has wanted to make clear that they intended to adopt this new rule and enforce it with pedagogy, in other words to teach citizens about the correct use of the mask and when it is necessary.

The officers will remind citizens about the obligation to use face masks in designated circumstances and areas, as well as ensuring that the minimum safety distance is respected. Interior has said they do not want to use the citizen security law unless it is essential.

This will only apply to cases in which the person who is requested to wear a mask refuses to comply with police forces and instruction, who will then be sanctioned and transferred for disobedience.

-- Advertisement --

At least initially, those responsible for the Department of Interior want sanctionable offences to be a last resort. The National Police and Guardia Civil have been instructed that during the first few days all security forces and crops must enhance the pedagogical function, rather than sanctioning anyone.

As explained by the Interior office, when the Security Forces and Bodies are aware of any breaches, they will require the person who commits that breach to proceed by putting on their mask or to go to an area where they can maintain the minimum distance for interpersonal safety.

If said breach occurs in a closed space which is available for public use or a closed space which is open to the public, the person will be required to leave said space.

Finally, if that citizen does not comply with the requirement, a sanction proposal may be made via the Citizen Security Protection Law, which could amount to up to €600.



