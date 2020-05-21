Spain’s Government to eliminate ‘timetabled outings’ once provinces enter Phase 2 of de-escalation from Costa Blanca to Costa del Sol

Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa has announced that the lockdown’s ‘timetabled outings’ can be completely eliminated once provinces or territories enter Phase 2 of de-escalation.

THAT means families with children, people wanting to practice sport or simply spend time outdoors, will no longer have to abide by the strict timetable as restrictions on movement will be lifted as soon as a province or territory enters Phase 2.

Illa said he agreed with PNV’s leadership who requested that the timetabled outings be eliminated altogether when provinces enter Phase 2 of de-escalation. Last weekend, Spain’s Official State Bulletin (BOE), stated that residents in provinces and territories entering Phase 2, would be able to move freely apart from the hours reserved for the elderly and vulnerable between 10am-12pm and 7pm-8pm.

However, from next Monday, timetabled restrictions imposed on movement will be completely eliminated for those already in or entering Phase 2 of de-escalation. Illa is also reported to be reeavaluating restrictions on bar, restaurant and business capacity.