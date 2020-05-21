Spain’s Foreign Minister assures British holidaymakers that she wants to welcome tourists back to its shores – from Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca – ‘as soon as possible’

In an interview with BBC’s Radio 4, Spain’s Foreign Minister, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, confirmed the country wants to welcome “tourists back as soon as possible” but “only when it is safe”.

ALTHOUGH Spain’s lockdown is expected to end in June, Laya did not confirm whether a break to a Spanish destination would be possible for Brits, or anyone from outside of the country, this summer. “We are putting health first making sure that when we open the country first to Spaniards, and then to tourists – everybody will be safe,” she said.

Laya pointed out that cities like Barcelona and Madrid, which have been more affected by the coronavirus pandemic, are likely to remain under stricter regulations for now, than other coastal and rural areas. However, she stated that she is keen to see Spain open its doors to international tourists and holidaymakers at the “earliest possible opportunity”. Laya also added that she hoped the two-week quarantine measures currently imposed on travellers entering Spain, will be eased by the time the country is ready to welcome tourists back.