Spain To Shell Out Billions To Help Struggling Familes In New Income Support Plan

SPAIN is planning to shell out billions of euros to help struggling families, thanks to a new income support plan.

The details are expected to be backed by the cabinet next week and would boost the financial resources of around 2.5 million people across Spain.

The scheme is budgeted at €3 billion per annum, with a prescribed minimum wage level of just over €550 each month per adult.

The money to be paid out will then rise depending on how children there in each household.

Spain´s social security minister, Jose Luis Escriva, said that he regarded the measures as an important move to try to reduce the country´s high poverty levels, which amongst the worst in the European Union.

One by-product that Escriva claims that the scheme would create, will be a reduction in Spain´s notorious “black market”, as all claimants would have to reveal all their sources of income on an official form.



