Six New Emmerdale Episodes Showing Characters Handling Lockdown are Now being Filmed

EMMERDALE fans who were worried that their favourite soap would disappear from their screens will be delighted to know that six new episodes are being filmed so that there will be at least one new episode a week until the end of June.

The six episodes will be produced over the next two weeks and each one will focus on how a particular couple or family has coped with lockdown.

Very small crews will be involved, at all times observing social distancing and there will be plenty of tension as the plots explore how relationships have developed be it for better or worse.

As would be expected, the episodes which have been specially written during lockdown will be topical and will pay tribute to frontline workers, especially those in the NHS.

According to the Radio Times, each episode will examine a different couple and the line-up is as follows:

Cain and Aaron (Jeff Hordley and Danny Miller)

Chas and Paddy (Lucy Pargeter and Dominic Brunt)





Sam and Lydia (James Hooton and Karen Blick)

Marlon, Al and Ellis (Mark Charnock, Michael Wildman, Aaron Anthony)

Mandy and Vinny (Lisa Riley and Bradley Johnson)

Jimmy and Nicola (Nick Miles and Nicola Wheeler)