Sanchez Says Italy Is Leaving Lockdown Too Quickly and Spain Prefers Caution for the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca

SPAIN’S Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, says that Italy is leaving lockdown too quickly which is why he prefers a more cautious approach for the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca.

One of the country’s major newspapers, El Pais, has quoted “informed sources” as saying that the Spanish government has decided to take a slower approach to reducing State of Alarm measures because it is concerned that Italy is moving faster than it should.

El Pais said that Sanchez expressed concern about Italy’s policies, commenting the latest developments with his aides: “Italy is moving too fast during the de-escalation, perhaps everything will be fine, but they are risking too much.”

-- Advertisement --

The revelation comes in a week when Spain decided to reduce travel restrictions on certain groups of people coming in from Italy, and national carrier Alitalia announced plans to resume flights to Barcelona and Madrid next month.

Yesterday, Pedro Sanchez secured a fifth extension of the State of Alarm which will now run until June 7.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of maintaining the constitutional apparatus which allows the government to control the free movement of people as the country continues to relax restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.



