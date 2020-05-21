Ryanair Is Cancelling Tourist’s Travel to Spain’s Costa del Sol Despite their Flights Being Months Away

Although the world is currently experiencing a global pandemic, tourists are still eager to make the most of the summer season in the sunny Costa del Sol. However, the popular budget friendly airline, Ryanair, has cancelled many flights to Malaga, despite these being months away, leaving many hopeful tourists in disarray.

This has come as a shock to may potential visitors who were notified of their flights being cancelled even though they were scheduled for mid and late July. This has left a lot of customers in a sticky situation as they are not even provided with a refund or a potential new and re-scheduled flight.

Ryanair’s CEO, Michael O’Leary, had been very outspoken about flying during the coronavirus crisis and said that they would continue flying no matter what, even if there was a travel ban.

Factually, this appears otherwise as many customers have been left without a clue on what to do. For example, Carol Magee was faced with two cancelled flights on the 4th and 8th of July. She was more than happy to consider rescheduling these, but the airline imposes a €100 charge per person to do so and therefore she opted for a refund.

Other customers have been facing more hectic schedule changes rather than outwright cancellations. Some customers have even had one outbound flight cancelled but not their returning one and therefore have been left to deal with the situation themselves.

Cash refunds are highly unlikely and customer service has advised that this refund may take up to a year to receive and therefore Ryanair are offering travel vouchers instead.

According to sources, the reason for all of these cancellations is due to their strategy change as a company, they will only be flying at 40% of their standard trajectories which means they are forced to cancel 60% of their upcoming flights.

However, this is troubling to the Costa del Sol and to the tourists who have their holidays booked, as both ends of the party lose out. The Costa del Sol is in a dire situation in regard to its tourism sector and needs the boost now more than ever, however, it is not as simple as there are many travel restrictions and uncertainties yet to be discovered before tourism can return to its previous, pre-pandemic, pace.



