Ryanair and easyJet Get Ready to Return with New Air Travel Guidelines For Passengers Using Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca Airports

RYANAIR and easyJet are gearing up for a return with new air travel guidelines for passengers using Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca airports.

The guidelines have been issued by the European Union to keep passengers and aircrew safe when services resume after the coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions are lifted.

Ryanair plan to operate 40 per cent of their normal schedule from July, whilst easyJet today (May 21) announced some mainly domestic services will resume principally based on UK and France will resume in mid-June.

The EU report says that “Passengers are recommended to practicse distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, and use medical face masks, and to declare their Covid-19 related status before receiving their boarding pass.”

“Passengers will also be asked to provide contact information to allow for ‘track and trace’ if someone on a particular flight later tests positive for Covid-19,” it added.

The EU recommended particular air filter systems that have been shown to be resistant to coronavirus particles and stated: “Aeroplane operators and airport operators should collaborate to ensure that passengers are not kept on board of an aircraft without proper ventilation for longer than 30 minutes.”



