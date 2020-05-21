Real Estate Agent Arrested for the 10th Time in Spain’s Holiday Area of Murcia for Pulling The Same Stunt Yet Again

A REAL ESTATE agent has been arrested for the 10th time in Spain’s holiday area of Murcia for pulling the same stunt yet again.

National Police officers pounced on the real estate agency owner in Cartagena, and charged the 47-year-old man with two counts of fraud and misappropriation.

The Technological and Economic Crimes Group had carried out extensive research on the man, who essentially went through the motions of carrying out sales and rentals, but merely pocketed the money in a series of cons.

His main way of operating was to advertise rental properties at low prices, but the hitch was that they had already been rented.

He just trawled his way through various web portals and copied the details, and even widened the net to include properties that were not on the market at all.

Unsuspecting clients were fed the line that they ought to put down deposits quickly or else they would miss out on a bargain, as many other people were allegedly interested.

He even went as far as creating several rental contracts for the same property and happily took multiple deposits for the identical address.





The current fresh docket of charges revolve around the allegation that he helped himself to €4,400 from a home buyer, who gave him the money for property registration and tax purposes.

Nothing happened and the purchaser was left out of pocket.

Another alleged crime involves the real estate agent charging a renter €300 for plumbing repairs that should have been paid for by the property owner, as well as a deposit of €475.

The tenant never moved in, but never received his money back.

From 2019 onwards, the detained man has been denounced on at least 35 occasions, and the latest set of charges have come in his 10th arrest.

The National Police say that they are not ruling out the possibility that many other people may have been potentially defrauded.