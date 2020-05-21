Oliva Council on the Costa Blanca errs on the side of caution and cancels June fiestas

Oliva Council has cancelled all activities planned for ‘Les Fires’ fiestas due to take place June 19 to 21, to avoid crowds and possible spread of coronavirus.

THE dates planned for ‘Les Fires’ coincide with the scheduled third phase of the de-escalation of the confinement for Covid-19.

But the council is erring on the side of caution.

In addition, the Oliva Gastronomy Fair, which takes place in the same week of June and is included in the programme of Les Fires, will also be cancelled.

-- Advertisement --

Councillor of Fiestes, Yolanda Navarro, said: “Making this decision has been very complicated because of the tradition of bringing this festival to Oliva.

“During the period of decisions, the recommendations of the health authorities, who advise against carrying out large events or gathering a large number of people, have been taken into account.

“This is why the Oliva Town Council has decided to cancel all and every activity of the 2020 Trade Fair.

Navarro said a programme of brilliant events had been prepared in order to guarantee the best tourist, cultural, musical and gastronomic experience, “but the circumstances do not allow this summer to be celebrated.”





The council said it will work out ways to support suppliers and companies which had committed themselves to the events.

“All the sectors involved in the cancellation of the events will be considered for future events, which we hope will take place in Oliva,” assured Navarro.