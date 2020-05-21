NHS staff can’t wait to relax in Spain’s holiday resort Benidorm on the Costa Blanca

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
EAGER TO GET BACK TO BENIDORM: Nicola Jane desperately needs a break from Covid-19 ward. CREDIT: Nicola Jane/Benidorm Seriously Facebook

An NHS worker can’t wait to relax in Spain’s holiday resort Benidorm on the Costa Blanca after months on a Covid-19 ward.

NICOLA JANE shared her desire to get back to Benidorm for a well-earned rest on Benidorm Seriously Facebook, captioning a photograph of herself in a full protective mask: “Working on Covid ward I can’t wait get to Benidorm.”

Immediately hundreds of well-wishers thanked her for her efforts and hoped she would soon be sunning herself in the popular holiday resort.

Marion Baillie replied: “Well done, you well deserve a holiday, doing an amazing job x.”

-- Advertisement --

And Rosemary Leckey added: “Well done, you’re doing a fantastic job proud of our NHS, keep safe, holiday coming soon and you will enjoy it x.”

Helen Webster said nobody deserves a holiday more than those fighting the virus on the frontline.

“Well done, we think you’re doing a wonderful job. Just as long as the idiots who flout guidelines don’t keep you in lockdown on the Covid-19 ward!

“One day you will get to Benidorm. It’s up to us to do our bit to protect you and I hope people use common sense and use their heads.


“Enjoy Benidorm when you eventually get there because no-one deserves a holiday more than our NHS staff and essential workers. You are all doing an amazing job.

“If I meet anyone in the future who is an NHS worker, I promise you I will buy them the biggest drink I can x.”

Jeanette Whelan said she’d like to thank Nicola personally: “I spend a lot of time in Bennie on average three to six months a year, if I could see your face I would imprint it on my mind and buy you a cocktail x.”

While Anne Owen praised Nicola’s efforts: “Sometimes it’s a pleasure getting your bra off at night, God knows how it must feel to take that off your face, you are so brave, an Angel in disguise, thank you xx.”



LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here