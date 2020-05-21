Malaga’s Picasso Museum on the Costa del Sol Will Reopen Its Doors to Visitors on May 26

THE Picasso Museum in Costa del Sol’s Malaga will reopen its doors on a daily basis after Tuesday May 26, opening from 10.00am to 7.00pm and closing its box office half an hour before closing.

Visitors of the museum will be able to see the ‘Genealogies of Art or Art History As Visual Art’ exhibition which is free and showcases over 100 works of art by Pablo Picasso, Constantin Brancusi, Paul Cézanne, Robert Delaunay, Max Ernst, Alberto Giacometti, Juan Gris, Vasily Kandinsky, Fernand Léger, El Lissitzky, Kazimir Malevich, Franz Marc, Henri Matisse, Piet Mondrian, Georges Braque, Paul Klee and Henry Moore, amongst other prominent artists.

The museum recommends pre-purchasing tickets online via their website and have recommended that people respect interpersonal distances of two metres which will be signposted throughout the museum. There will also be hydroalcoholic gel at various points of care installed for customers and the use of protective masks is necessary.

The week after, beginning on June 1, the museum will offer a new tour from the permanent collection, ‘Dialogues with Picasso, Collection 2020-2023,’ which features 120 paintings from the artist.

During their time in quarantine, the Picasso Museum in Malaga has developed an intense digital footprint. Recently, the museum inaugurated its first digital exhibition, ‘Harlequin,’ which showcased the dialogue between the jester Harlequin and the painter Picasso.

They also developed the interactive program #PicassoEnCasa which entailed a series of activates for families to enjoy from the comfort of their homes. Some activities included booklets for the little ones at home to explore their creativity and learn about art, as well as a review of the memory of exhibitions, as well as conferences and concerts.