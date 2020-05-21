Longest running women’s association in Costa Blanca’s El Campello reinvents itself online

AMUDECA, the longest running women’s association in El Campello, has reinvented itself online with GAP, Flamenco and Sevillanas classes.

THE association, made up of more than 300 members, “has been dedicated for a quarter of a century to the fight for women’s rights,” said instructor, Mayfe Sancho.

During all time, “many barriers have been overcome and the confinement derived from the health crisis by the Covid-19, has been another challenge for AMUDECA that, from the first moment, has worked to be able to continue its assistance activity, despite the confinement,” added association president, Mayka Bethancourt.

On May 11, the association launched their “online” sports project, through which Mayfe gives GAP classes (Gluteus, Abdominals, Legs) on Mondays and Wednesdays, a training system that includes exercises to strengthen and tone up the middle and lower areas, and on Thursdays, Sevillanas and Flamenco.

The classes take place at 6.30pm, and so far, 18 women have already taken part.

For Mayka, “achieving this connectivity through networks has been a challenge, since a very large percentage of the association is not used to dealing with new technologies.

“But once again, the association has put its efforts into achieving its goal,” she said.

Although Mayka said she cannot actively participate in the sports classes, she’s constantly online to encourage the participants.





“They are very happy, united, encouraged,” said Mayka, who added that during all this time the psychological service of the association has had a very important role “contacting many of them and supporting them in very difficult moments.”

Mayka stresssed: “This is just one more example of the countless activities carried out by AMUDECA, an association that works tirelessly every day for women’s rights and the achievement of real and effective equality.”