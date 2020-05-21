Good Samaritan Who Gifted Drinks to Emergency Ward Staff at Costa del Sol Hospital Applauded

EVERY day, an un-named man has visited the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella wearing a face mask and delivering water, soft drinks and fruit for hospital staff working under difficult circumstances during this coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic.

There has never been any request for payment but the items have been generously donated by this individual who understands the important yet dangerous work the health workers are doing.

So touched were they by his support that they made a collection and had a special commemorative plaque produced as their way of thanking him for his kindness.

He was so surprised when they applauded his arrival at the hospital and presented him with his gift that he broke down in tears.

Certainly, one individual who has responded positively to the situation that those health workers face every day.