Gibraltar ends lockdown restrictions on citizen’s movements from midnight today & will permit gatherings of up to 12 people

Gibraltar’s lockdown regulations that have been in place to restrict citizen’s movements to contain Covid-19 for the last 10 weeks will finally come to an end at midnight tonight.

FROM tomorrow residents can move freely across the rock, and they are also permitted to meet in groups of up to 12 people. The lifting of this restriction means that friends and family can finally meet up after 10 weeks of strict lockdown. However, social distancing must still be maintained, according to the Government.

Commenting on today’s relaxing of lockdown restrictions, at today’s press briefing, Gibraltar’s Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, stated: “Let us celebrate the end of lockdown not with a party but with a pledge. A pledge to continue to be prudent in the exercise of our freedoms. A pledge to continue to work together to ensure that we win ever round against Covid-19.”

Although Gibraltar now just has five confirmed coronavirus cases on the Rock, the Government has also advised the elderly (over 70s) and vulnerable to stay at home, to prevent potential Covid-19 contagion.