France closes a number of beaches again after unacceptable behaviour from residents amid easing of Covid lockdown

FRENCH beaches have again been closed due to reports of “unacceptable behaviour.”

Several beaches on the Breton coast in Morbihan have been closed again this week after they were reopened last weekend in line with new deconfinement rules. Local mayors ordered the closures after hearing reports of incidents which did not follow these rules or adhere to social distancing measures.

In a statement, the Morbihan authorities pointed out that ”The areas concerned are Billiers, Damgan, Erdeven, La Trinité-sur-Mer and Saint-Philibert.”

The statement also warned that police will now be authorised to “educate people by handing out fines” of €135 per infraction from today onwards, as a small number of people were not respecting the “dynamic nature” of the beaches.

Similarly, in Finistère, local authorities are still banning public access to two beaches: Porsmilin and Portez. In a statement yesterday, the department said: “Good weather conditions meant that there were very many people on the beaches in Finistère, mostly within the rules set by mayors, but with the exception of some cases, in which user behaviour did not conform to the standards expected.

Police in Amiens are also investigating after a crowd of 150 people showed up to a football game at the Soufflot stadium on Saturday night. Police sources said that they had removed people from the stadium, and one person – a man, suspected of having helped to organise the event – had been questioned. An inquiry has now been opened into “endangering the lives of others” and “non-respect of confinement measures.”