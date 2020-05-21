Costa Almeria council gives out face masks on busiest streets of Adra to make sure everyone complies with Spain’s new regulation

ADRA Council started handing out free face masks on the town’s busiest streets on Thursday, the day the Spanish government’s new regulation making then compulsory came into force.

It is now obligatory to wear the protection in all public spaces where it is not possible to maintain an interpersonal safety distance of at least two metres.

Continuing tomorrow, the local authority is through Civil Protection volunteers giving away 2,500 hygienic and surgical masks in all with a view to ensuring all residents have them.

This latest distribution of masks is in addition to the more than 2,000 the council has already provided for local people and the nearly 9,000 made by local volunteers in collaboration with the local authority.

The municipality also received 4,000 masks supplied by the national government last month, which the council helped to distribute in collaboration with the Junta de Andalucia.

The government-supplied masks went to workers who cannot work from home and who have to take public transport to get to their jobs, in line with that set out in the State of Alarm restrictions on movement and prior to the start of the lockdown de-escalation process.

In addition the council distributed re-usable face masks and more than 100 protective screens to local businesses allowed to operate before Almeria moved into Phase one of the easing of the lockdown. At the same time the administration provided a guide to the basics on face mask use and infection prevention for commercial premises with a view to ensuring safety guarantees for employees.





The masks also went to fish market and market workers and to taxi drivers.

A further council initiative has been making hygiene-health kits for coronavirus virus infection protection available to local shops for keeping both clients and staff safe.