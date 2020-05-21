Chinese Authorities in Wuhan ban eating Wild Animals for 5 years as Wet Market Linked to Covid-19 Outbreak

Authorities in Wuhan China have announced a comprehensive ban on eating wild animals and the hunting and trading of wildlife, according to a statement by the city’s municipal government shared on Chinese social media.

A press release yesterday on the municipal government website of Wuhan, in Hubei province, and shared widely on Weibo, states a list of tough new prohibitions that go into immediate effect and will last for five years.

According to a translation of the edict, there will be a ban on the sale and eating of terrestrial wild animals that are both in the wild as well as bred and reared.

The statement also announced other prohibitions, including a complete ban on the hunting of wild animals and that “the administrative area of ​​the whole city is a wildlife sanctuary.”

A spokesman from the Chinese Health Dept said: “Wuhan has become the latest local government in China to introduce anti-wildlife trading laws. “The city has banned the breeding of ‘wild land animals’ for eating. Initially a five-year ban. Farmers who’d been breeding these animals legally will be compensated to shift industries.”



