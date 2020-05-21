Caught with coke in Pulpi on Spain’s Costa Almeria

A 21-YEAR-OLD is in trouble with the law after Guardia Civil caught him with nearly 20 grammes of cocaine in his car during a control on movement restrictions in Pulpi.

Officers pulled over and identified the young man after he put his foot down when he saw the Guardia, actually going over the speed limit.

An inspection of his vehicle led to the discovery of the drug divided up into different doses, seemingly for sale, along with €370 in cash and two mobile phones.

He now faces charges for crimes against public health.