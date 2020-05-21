Business Sellers on Spain’s Costa del Sol are Very Cautious as They Watch The Markets

BUSINESS sellers on Spain’s Costa del Sol are getting very cautious as they watch the markets.
Experts like Benalmadena real-estate company owner, Daniel Martinez, are telling selling clients to hold their nerve over making too big a drop in the prices they are asking for.
Daniel told the Euro Weekly News: “I’ve been telling sellers not to cut their prices, as we need to fully gauge the market, especially as we’ve only just been able to return to do viewings.
“Of course prices are going to drop but without international flights and foreign investment, we are just having to rely on the domestic Spanish market at the moment.”
Daniel continued: “If international flights start in July, then the market fall in prices for businesses and real estate will be less steep than it is now.”
As Phase 1 rules came into play for the Costa del Sol this week, the EWN heard about a number of companies getting full appointment books to look around places like bars and restaurants.
With Ryanair resuming services in a few weeks time, and today’s announcement from easyJet that they are reintroducing flights on some of their routes in mid-June, Daniel’s advice to business sellers to “gauge the market” will very much be taken on board.