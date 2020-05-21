BREAKING NEWS: France Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

Since the start of the pandemic, the coronavirus has killed a total of 28,215 people in France, according to the latest official figures. Among these victims, 17,870 deaths were recorded in hospitals and 10,345 in social and medico-social centres.

On May 21, 1,745 patients remained in care in the country’s intensive care units. In the past 24 hours, 28 new patients have been admitted. The balance, which takes into account discharges, is once again negative, with 49 fewer patients.