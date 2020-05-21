BREAKING NEWS: France Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

In its daily press release, the Directorate General of Health said that 83 new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours in France.

Since the start of the pandemic, the coronavirus has killed a total of 28,215 people in France, according to the latest official figures. Among these victims, 17,870 deaths were recorded in hospitals and 10,345 in social and medico-social centres.

On May 21, 1,745 patients remained in care in the country’s intensive care units. In the past 24 hours, 28 new patients have been admitted. The balance, which takes into account discharges, is once again negative, with 49 fewer patients.

However, these represent only a minority of patients in hospital, since 17,583 patients are still hospitalised for contamination with Covid-19. Note that 271 new admissions have been recorded in the past 24 hours. Since the beginning of March, French hospitals have received 99,822 patients and 63,858 of them have been able to return to their homes.

