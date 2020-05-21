Boost for Spain’s golfing holidays with courses across Costa del Sol and Costa Almeria open and ready for play

IN a major boost for Spain’s golfing holiday sector, most courses on the Costa del Sol, the Costa Almeria and in the rest of Andalucia are now open and ready for play.

The RFAG Royal Andalucia Golf Federation reported golfers are teeing off once more on 61 courses in the region’s eight provinces.

“After two months of waiting the vast majority of Andalucia’s golf courses are open and ready to receive players after applying all the necessary hygiene, safety and social distancing measures,” the federation said this week.

-- Advertisement --

“It’s time to get back to golf, to doing sport and enjoying nature, to fresh air and the spring sunshine in the best possible setting,” the RFAG enthused.

The federation urged golfing enthusiasts to get the clubs back out, telling them, “now is the time to support our courses and to thank them for the enormous effort they have made these long weeks of confinement to maintain our facilities in the best possible condition so that plays could return.”

Clubs which have already welcomed back players are obviously delighted to be up and running once more.

“What a joy to see the members again!” posted the Real Club El Candado in Malaga, while Mijas Golf ambassador Mark Roe told the members of the Costa del Sol club, “great news at last, we can get the golf clubs out.”





Alhaurin Golf made a point of thanking its golfers for their “support, collaboration and for respecting the health regulations,” but also for their “positive energy and enthusiasm.”

Marina Golf in Costa Almeria coastal resort Mojacar Playa is another happy club.

“Members and visitors all enjoying their golf again. Everybody respecting social distancing. A beautiful day to be walking our fairways,” it posted on social media alongside images of play in action.