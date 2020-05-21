Benalmadena’s Cudeca Hospice will reopen their charity shops next week on the Costa del Sol amid easing of Coronavirus lockdown.

AFTER more than two months of closure, Benalmadena’s Cudeca is reopening its charity shops thanks to the collaboration of the community, but many volunteers, who are in ‘at risk’ groups, will not be able to continue helping as they did before.

Each shop needs between 20 to 30 volunteers to help three to four hours a week, morning or afternoon, to receive donations, classify them, help customers, sell items, decorate the shop and spread awareness about CUDECA HOSPICE and the special care it gives.

People interested in volunteering, please contact the Volunteers Department by email to voluntariado@cudeca.org or phone 671 048 304.