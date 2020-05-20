Viewers in Spain can enjoy a Series of Concerts broadcast online by London’s Royal Albert Hall

THE Royal Albert Hall in London is known worldwide for the concerts of all types performed there but currently the doors are closed.
Every week however they stream free concerts performed by artists from their homes and next concerts are;
May 21 – Scouting for Girls
May 29 – Imogen Heap
May 30 – Classical for Kids
May 30 – Kaiser Chiefs
There is a huge archive of past performances with music of all types ranging from Katherine Jenkins on VE Day to Rufus Wainwright.
The series of concerts are under the banner Royal Albert Home and are easy to access from the venue’s website.
You will be asked for a donation but this is not obligatory.