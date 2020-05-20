Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez asks Parliament for a 15-Day Extension to the Lockdown today

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is currently presenting his case for a 15-Day lockdown extension via video link from the Moncloa Palace in Madrid today.

“THE virus has not disappeared. Therefore, prudence should be the norm in decision making. We can only anticipate if we bet on security in the de-escalation. Today, we ask for a new 15-day extension of the alarm state with the sole purpose of saving lives,” he said in his speech just a few minutes ago at 12 noon.

As many regions across Spain are waiting anxiously to move into the next phase of the emergency lockdown the Prime Minister is coming under extreme pressure not to extend the lockdown for much longer.

An update on this story will be published later today.