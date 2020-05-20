Spain´s Smallest Populated Island Loved by UK Holidaymakers Visiting the Costa Blanca to Get Daily Connection

SPAIN´S smallest populated island, which is a frequent daytrip destination for UK holidaymakers visiting the Costa Blanca, is set to get an official daily connection for the first time.

Tabarca has 72 people living on it all year long, and reports suggest that the Valencian Government is well down the road in launching a regular service to link the island with Santa Pola and Alicante.

Residents have long campaigned for a reliable and timetabled link, as opposed to just making do with tourist boats in peak holiday seasons.

Reports suggest that the service would run from the island at breakfast time and the return sailing would be in the early afternoon.