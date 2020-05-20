Spain´s Costa del Sol Painted Social Distancing Signs Copied by Costa Blanca Resort

SPAIN´S Costa del Sol painted social distancing signs are being copied by a Costa Blanca resort.

Fuengirola´s idea of putting warnings on pavements has caught the eye around the country, and now Torrevieja council is introducing social distancing signs to its already planned programme of repainting the city´s pedestrian crossings.

€50,000 is being spent on new paint markings, as many of them have become barely visible over recent years.

-- Advertisement --

A new late addition is the inclusion of arrows pointing out a minimum separation area of 1.5 metres at each crossing in order to maintain a safe distance between people.

Some of Torrevieja´s busiest streets like Calle Ramón Gallud have been given the earliest priority along with the most deteriorated crossings.

Work is taking place overnight to reduce any traffic delays.



