SOUTHEND BEACH TODAY: Spain’s expats from Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca watch in horror as UK loses the plot in heatwave & ignore Covid-19 lockdown rules

Spain’s expats on the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca watched in horror this evening at scenes of overcrowded UK beaches.

Seasides like Southend attracted hoards of sunseeking Brits from all corners of the country wanting to spend a day on the beach. However, they struggled to maintain social distancing measures and hardly anyone wore any masks, despite worsening Covid-19 statistics.

Spain, on the other hand, has already imposed rigorous rules to ensure social distancing measures are maintained when beaches open to avoid such scenarios. For example, hammocks must be placed two metres away from each other, and visitors can only spend ‘a maximum of four hours during the morning or afternoon’ to avoid overcrowding, as well as ‘showering before and after going to the beach’.

British expats expressed their disbelief and disappointment at the UK’s utter disregard for Covid-19 restrictions, particularly given the spike in Covid-19 deaths registered just yesterday.

Stephanie Bootle, an expat on the Costa del Sol, was utterly shocked at the behaviour of Brits today, stating: “Look at these idiots. I can’t believe they can be so thick.”

Expat Mike Walsh shared Bootle’s disbelief, adding: “No wonder the death rate keeps going up. Clowns! Second Covid-19 wave is now definitely on its way.”



