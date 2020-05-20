Mayor of Benidorm on Spain’s Costa Blanca demands answers after Ministry of Health refuses to apply for Phase 2 of relaxed lockdown

The Mayor of Benidorm on Spain’s Costa Blanca is demanding transparency after Ministry of Health announced it will not apply for Phase 2 of relaxed lockdown at this moment.

TONI PEREZ, today said there is a “lack of transparency” and “demanded information” from the Ministry of Health after Ana Barcelo yesterday announced “no municipality, territory, province or area of health within Valencia Community” will be put forward for Phase 2 of Spain’s de-escalation.

He said: “We want to think that there are some data and indicators that support and back up this decision, but the one who has the information is the Generalitat Valenciana and the Ministry of Health, not the municipalities.”

Perez added: “In the case of Benidorm, we lack that information because the Council does not share it, but we would like to know what the health situation is in our town, being an issue that affects our neighbors, and that would certainly help to better manage and take action if there is some aspect to correct.”

In the absence of information and health indicators relating to Benidorm, which has been in Phase 1 since May 11, Perez said “we will continue to observe and promote compliance with the rules” and “working, as we have done since the first minute and every day, to prepare for the next phase with all the guarantees of security, both in public and private”.

After stressing that “deciding the change of phase is not up to us”, Perez stressed that the municipal action is focusing on providing the optimal scenario “so that if the opportunity to move to the next phase is opened up we can enter it with all the guarantees”.

To acheive this, the Council has worked “side by side”, with the hotel and catering and commercial sectors to address the moves “with all the guarantees”.

Perez said these have included “the disinfection of the spaces that were to be reopened to the public or modulating the distribution of the terraces so that they meet the safety requirements and offer the best possible return despite the limited capacity.”





Phase 2 will mean bars and restaurants can open their interiors with 40 per cent capacity, beach use will be permitted with strict social distancing regulations, and large shopping centres can open with reduced capacity, among other freedoms.