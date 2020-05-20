Luxury Hotel & Spa in Costa Blanca’s Alicante Requires TWO Negative Covid-19 Tests Before Check in Is Allowed

Travelling is accompanied with a connotation of fear, or more specifically a fear of the coronavirus. However, a luxury spa and hotel in Costa Blanca’s Alicante requires guests to provide a negative coronavirus test before they even have the chance to step into the establishment.

THE Sha Wellness Clinic in Alicante which focuses on natural wellness therapies has made negative tests part of its new set of preventative measures and requirements for operating within a post Covid-19 climate. The vice president of the clinic, Alejandro Bateller, has outlined that their “main priority is ensuring [their] guest’s safety whilst at Sha, so they can have a peace of mind during their stay.”

The clinic is banking on the fact that having to provide this strict requirement will entice customers to come and set them apart from the rest of their competitors by guaranteeing a 100 per cent Covid-free environment.

Bataller noted that “during these times, people are more concerned than ever about their safety when it comes to travelling… Guests can now have some piece of mind knowing that everyone visiting has been tested, and that spaces are constantly sanitised, so they can truly relax.”

-- Advertisement --

Guests are not the only ones being subjected to these strict requirements as the clinical staff will also be required to get tested before starting to work and regularly thereafter.

However, it is not just one negative test which is needed to enter this luxurious clinic. To book a stay, all guests must undergo Covid-19 testing, 24-48 hours before arriving at the clinic.

They are encouraged to send these results in advance, although the hotel will also accept them if they are brought upon arrival.

Once guests arrive at the clinic and have their results confirmed, they must undergo another Covid-19 test, along with an antibody test and general medical examination – all of which is free of charge with the stay.





The clinic has adapted to this new post-pandemic climate by intensifying the cleaning protocol across it’s facilitates, installing thermal cameras which can detect body temperatures and removing all common touch points such as food and spa menus.

They will also boast of UV disinfection towers in the suites and disinfect all luggage and vehicles with ozone treatments.

This hotel focuses on a range of health programmes which include weight loss, detoxing and medical consultations.

However, all of this safety and wellness comes with a hefty price tag, as a seven-day booking in July at the entry-level suite can set you back €5,130, an upgrade to the garden residence will bump up your rate to a cool €17,000, and a stay in the penthouse residence amounts to double the price.