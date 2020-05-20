Huercal-Overa Town Hall doors reopen with new safety measures in place as Spain’s Costa Almeria adapts to ‘new normal’ under lockdown easing

HUERCA-OVERA Council reopened the town hall doors on Wednesday, offering services in person to residents, but by pre-arranged appointment only.

The local authority reported that it has taken all the necessary steps to guarantee the safety of both town hall staff and the public.

Screens have been installed and ventilation conditions improved, the council said.

In addition, it has implemented what it described as a “a series of improvements” to systems for processing information “in order to reduce the time for attending to each citizen for each procedure, meaning they are in the municipal offices for the least time possible.”

There are also now controls at the building entrance to ensure that no more than two people are being attended to at any one time and that there are just a maximum of two waiting their turn in a designated area of the central patio.

No-one is allowed inside unless they are wearing a face mask. Everyone who does enter is required to practise social distancing, maintaining a two-metre distance between themselves and others.

For the time being the council is only taking appointments for certain matters: certification of identity for digital certificates of physical persons and proof of life certificates. All other procedures are being dealt with by phone and email, with the possibility of an appointment in person following the enquiry evaluation.





Appointments must be made by calling 950 134 900 Monday to Friday from 9am to 2pm.

The local administration said the reopening of the town hall is part of its lockdown de-escalation plan aimed at speeding up the recovery of the municipal economy, “which has been damaged as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.”

At the same time, the council said it wants to offer “the necessary safety and protection for residents on the road to normality.”