How, What, Where, When? A No Nonsense Guide to Face Mask Regulations in Spain’s Public Spaces

On Thursday, May 21, the use of face masks will be obligatory when utilising public spaces in Spain. However, there are various rules and regulations which accompany this new decree. We have complied these into an easy, understandable guide for readers below.

Regulations For The Obligatory Use of Face Masks in Public Spaces

Where Must I Use Them?

Public pathway

Open air spaces

Enclosed public spaces

Which Type of Masks?

Any type of masks is valid as long as they cover the mouth and the nose

Recommended masks are either the hygienic or surgical ones

Who Should Use Them?

Obligation for individuals over 6 years old

Recommended for children from the ages of 3 to 5

Not necessary for children younger than 3

Who Shouldn’t Use Them?

Individuals with respiratory issues

Contradictory reasons related to health problems or disabilities

When Should They Be Used?

When an interpersonal distance of 2m cannot be kept between individuals

When Shouldn’t They Be Used?





When ingesting food or drink

When there is a force majeure or necessity

Sanctions for not complying with these rules can range from €601 – €30,000.