Holiday Hopes Rise as Spain´s Costa Blanca Tourist and Beach Plans are Drawn Up for June Reopenings

HOPES of a return of holidaymakers have risen, as Spain´s Costa Blanca south towns and resorts are being asked to work on a regional document to boost tourism and safe beaches in a key vacation area.

The Valencian government wants a joint strategy in place with places like Torrevieja, Guardamar, and the Orihuela Costa, as soon as State of Alarm measures are fully lifted in June.

President Ximo Puig said that working with local municipalities was essential to produce a programme of measures to reactivate tourism and to fully reopen beaches, but under strict social distancing guidelines to make sure that everybody remained safe.

He said that preparation work would pay dividends, and added that his administration was also working on producing a phone app that would tell people how busy the beaches are across the region.

Puig added that using such an app might also encourage beach goers to use different parts of the coast that they would not have visited in the past.